Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 17,076 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,076 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $5,655,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 625.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 17,827 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,062,000 after acquiring an additional 917,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $221.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.01 and a 200-day moving average of $214.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $148.79 and a 12 month high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.