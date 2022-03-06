Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 102,550 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in NiSource by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 349,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after buying an additional 117,149 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in NiSource by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 597,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth $550,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth $12,115,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NI opened at $30.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.20. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

About NiSource (Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.