Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74,520 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,976,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,582,837,000 after purchasing an additional 988,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,298,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,553,614,000 after buying an additional 383,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after buying an additional 4,409,756 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,868,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,147,000 after buying an additional 506,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,819,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,920,000 after buying an additional 34,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.18 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.60.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 57.61%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.44.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

