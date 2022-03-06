Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 533.3% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 244.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 85.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,770.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.45.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $600.84 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $585.03 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $947.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,289.99. The firm has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

