Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $2.98 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,370 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Align Technology by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.69.

ALGN opened at $464.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $527.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $616.45. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $432.09 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.10. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

