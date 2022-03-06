Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25,063 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Insulet by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 339,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,604,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the third quarter worth about $12,654,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Insulet by 86.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Insulet by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,875,000 after buying an additional 51,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Insulet during the third quarter worth about $371,000.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $261.71 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $193.70 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,137.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.65.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.23.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

