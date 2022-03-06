Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.

Monro has increased its dividend by 7.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Monro has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Monro to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.9%.

MNRO stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.97. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Monro will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.85 per share, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Monro by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Monro by 11,932.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Monro by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Monro by 1,438.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 31,208 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Monro by 1,997.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the period.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

