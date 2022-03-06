Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.57 Billion

Brokerages expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) to post $7.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.63 billion and the lowest is $7.47 billion. Molina Healthcare reported sales of $6.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year sales of $29.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.39 billion to $31.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $31.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.60 billion to $35.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Molina Healthcare.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.40.

Shares of MOH traded up $9.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $323.63. The stock had a trading volume of 559,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,839. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $209.40 and a 12 month high of $328.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.