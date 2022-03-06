Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.26 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) will announce $51.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.18 million. Model N posted sales of $48.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $213.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $213.25 million to $214.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $239.77 million, with estimates ranging from $238.03 million to $241.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $863.03 million, a P/E ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 0.96. Model N has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $43.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,058 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $254,668.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,415 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $86,467.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,769 shares of company stock valued at $679,372 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Model N by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,495 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Model N by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,812,000 after acquiring an additional 503,792 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Model N in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,635,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Model N by 951.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 275,294 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Model N by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,807,000 after acquiring an additional 131,984 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

