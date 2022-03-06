MML Investors Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,155 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ebix were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ebix by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 200,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 56,909 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ebix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ebix by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

EBIX stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ebix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $763.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average is $30.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Ebix’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

