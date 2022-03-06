MML Investors Services LLC Takes $249,000 Position in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 21,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PCM Fund by 28.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PCM Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PCM Fund by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in PCM Fund by 21.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PCM Fund by 40.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE:PCM opened at $10.78 on Friday. PCM Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $12.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14.
About PCM Fund (Get Rating)
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
