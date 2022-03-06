MML Investors Services LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 10.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 14.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 4.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

EXLS stock opened at $123.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.24. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $84.78 and a one year high of $146.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.20.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

