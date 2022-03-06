MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 98,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $539,924.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $786,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,780. Corporate insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $40.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.02. The firm has a market cap of $825.96 million, a PE ratio of 83.55 and a beta of 0.14. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $73.67.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

