MML Investors Services LLC Has $256,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) by 209.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 34,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 60,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSCE stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $9.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

