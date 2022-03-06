MML Investors Services LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 7,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Telecommunications ETF alerts:

Shares of IYZ stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.17.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.