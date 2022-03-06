MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock Holdings Increased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 39,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.2% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKSI. Loop Capital began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.33.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $146.38 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.23 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

