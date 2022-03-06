MKM Partners Cuts Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $80.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by MKM Partners from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $70.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.85. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $61.38 and a twelve month high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

