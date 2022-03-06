MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MIXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MiX Telematics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut MiX Telematics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of MIXT opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $285.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

In related news, Director Ian Jacobs purchased 1,207,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $555,565.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 123,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $60,546.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,664,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,314 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,312,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its position in MiX Telematics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after acquiring an additional 174,343 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in MiX Telematics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MiX Telematics in the second quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MiX Telematics by 102.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 32,171 shares during the period. 36.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

