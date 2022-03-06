Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Tops $1.64

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.64 or 0.00004193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $127.25 million and $724.69 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00044531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.41 or 0.06760835 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,904.77 or 0.99654235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00044694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00047991 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

