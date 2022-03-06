Millennium Management LLC Sells 4,905 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,660,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,646,000 after purchasing an additional 22,878 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,687,000 after purchasing an additional 27,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Beverage by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 755,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,665,000 after acquiring an additional 27,915 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Beverage by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in National Beverage by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 234,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIZZ opened at $42.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average of $49.75. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.96.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $283.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 44.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

