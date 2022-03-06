Millennium Management LLC Has $6.06 Million Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 161.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82,772 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 534,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,136,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,912,000 after buying an additional 21,458 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 330,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,914,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 13,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

CHCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 203.49%.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

