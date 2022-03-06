Millennium Management LLC Has $5.89 Million Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210,929 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HASI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 178.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 18.82 and a quick ratio of 18.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.59%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

