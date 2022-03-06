Millennium Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 667,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,185 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of SunOpta worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STKL. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,278,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 858,279 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 542,700 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,233,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 355,800 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 837,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 309,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Shares of STKL opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $531.78 million, a PE ratio of -61.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12. SunOpta Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $15.96.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

STKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, cut their target price on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

In other news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc bought 22,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $117,542.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.