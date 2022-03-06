MiL.k (MLK) One Day Volume Hits $2.89 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $62.72 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MiL.k has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00044477 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.77 or 0.06644843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,765.31 or 0.99694975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00044459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00048147 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k’s genesis date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog . The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

Buying and Selling MiL.k

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

