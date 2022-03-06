Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Down 10.1%

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) shares were down 10.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.57. Approximately 38,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 851,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on MVST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Microvast in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.89.
About Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)
Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc
