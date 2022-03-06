Michael D. Peduzzi Purchases 2,500 Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $66,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CCNE opened at $25.79 on Friday. CNB Financial Co. has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 27.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,553,000 after purchasing an additional 181,422 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

CNB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

