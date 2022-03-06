Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 741 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in SpartanNash by 4.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Northcoast Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

SPTN stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.65. SpartanNash has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $33.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

