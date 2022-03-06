Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 698 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Mercury General in the 3rd quarter worth $722,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Mercury General in the 3rd quarter worth $988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Shares of MCY opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.38. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.74.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.72). Mercury General had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.635 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Mercury General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.