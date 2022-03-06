Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 3,482 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 218.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenneco alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenneco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. Tenneco Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenneco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.