Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,811 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 26,855 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 146,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 71,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AngioDynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

