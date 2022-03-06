Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stock Holdings in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in WW International were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in WW International by 142.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of WW International by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 21,073 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WW International by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of WW International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WW opened at $9.08 on Friday. WW International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a market cap of $635.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.56.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WW shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on WW International from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

