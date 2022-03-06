Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Makes New Investment in Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADGI. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,000. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adagio Therapeutics alerts:

ADGI opened at $5.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.49. Adagio Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $78.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.