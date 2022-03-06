Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stock Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,614 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 26.2% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 42.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 254.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $2.81 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $671.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

