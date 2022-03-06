Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Methode Electronics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.050-$3.150 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.72 EPS.

MEI stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.82. 166,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,037. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.20. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $39.03 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 17.95%.

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $35,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

