Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the January 31st total of 5,620,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $28,066.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 1,136,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,022,724.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,181,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,206,000 after purchasing an additional 64,216 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 15.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 682,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 89,467 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 259,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 17,519 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 42,290 shares in the last quarter.

MRSN stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $344.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.48.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 386,500.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRSN. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

About Mersana Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.