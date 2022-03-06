Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 24,778 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $2,514,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,921 shares of company stock valued at $15,972,704. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTH traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $98.73. 296,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,634. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $80.83 and a 12 month high of $125.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.19. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

