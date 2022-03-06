Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.410-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.30. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMSI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,334,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $519,240,000 after acquiring an additional 809,628 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 113,956 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

