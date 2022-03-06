Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $263.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $261.69 million to $265.42 million. Merit Medical Systems reported sales of $248.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.52. The company had a trading volume of 315,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,653. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

