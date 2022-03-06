Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Short Interest Update

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the January 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.3 days.

SMIZF remained flat at $$7.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17. Meliá Hotels International has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $9.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMIZF shares. UBS Group raised shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Meliá Hotels International from €8.40 ($9.44) to €8.50 ($9.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meliá Hotels International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

