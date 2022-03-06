Medica Group (LON:MGP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $120.50

Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 120.50 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 126 ($1.69), with a volume of 201225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.76).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 157.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 162.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of £159.16 million and a PE ratio of 65.00.

Medica Group Company Profile

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers NightHawk emergency computerized tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

