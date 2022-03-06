Medica Group (LON:MGP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $120.50

Shares of Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 120.50 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 126 ($1.69), with a volume of 201225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.76).
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 157.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 162.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of £159.16 million and a PE ratio of 65.00.
Medica Group Company Profile (LON:MGP)
