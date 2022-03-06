MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MediaAlpha Inc. provides real-time programmatic technology platform specializing in vertical search and metasearch. MediaAlpha Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut MediaAlpha from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MediaAlpha from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.11.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $790.41 million, a P/E ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $70.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 53.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 140,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 295.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,048 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 249.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after acquiring an additional 803,764 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 917.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the third quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

