McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $8.80 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 216.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,734 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.4% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $42,000. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Redburn Partners cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $302.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.99 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.