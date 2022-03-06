McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Erste Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.36.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $17,965,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 346,217 shares of company stock worth $45,765,106. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $108.41 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

