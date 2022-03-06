MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Stock Price Up 5%

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) shares rose 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.12 and last traded at $13.99. Approximately 23,597 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 506,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09. The stock has a market cap of $769.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.06.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of MBIA by 598.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,593,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,330,000 after buying an additional 2,222,422 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in shares of MBIA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 2,314,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,987,381,000 after buying an additional 79,955 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in MBIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,149,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,146,000 after acquiring an additional 20,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MBIA by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC boosted its stake in MBIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,096,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.
About MBIA (NYSE:MBI)
MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.
