MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Stock Price Up 5%

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) shares rose 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.12 and last traded at $13.99. Approximately 23,597 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 506,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09. The stock has a market cap of $769.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.06.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.67). MBIA had a negative return on equity of 156.01% and a negative net margin of 235.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of MBIA by 598.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,593,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,330,000 after buying an additional 2,222,422 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in shares of MBIA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 2,314,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,987,381,000 after buying an additional 79,955 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in MBIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,149,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,146,000 after acquiring an additional 20,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MBIA by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC boosted its stake in MBIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,096,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

