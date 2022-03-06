Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,305 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mayville Engineering were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. 37.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MEC opened at $10.13 on Friday. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $207.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.51.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MEC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

