Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Short Interest Up 57.0% in February

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,900 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the January 31st total of 261,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 157,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

MIGI stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.34. 129,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,820. The company has a market capitalization of $230.46 million, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 2.05. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,065,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,225,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. 2.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

