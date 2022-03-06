Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.800-$5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Materion stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.78. 48,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $63.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.34.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $397.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Materion will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Materion’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Materion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.50.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Materion by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Materion during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Materion by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 46,921 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Materion by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Materion by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

