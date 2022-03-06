Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $51.28, but opened at $52.84. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Matador Resources shares last traded at $51.87, with a volume of 3,973 shares changing hands.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTDR. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.73.
In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reynald Baribault bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $235,950 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average is $39.62.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.
About Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
