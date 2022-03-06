Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $51.28, but opened at $52.84. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Matador Resources shares last traded at $51.87, with a volume of 3,973 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTDR. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.73.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reynald Baribault bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $235,950 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 129,387 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth about $1,618,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,588,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Matador Resources by 417.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $645,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average is $39.62.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

About Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

