MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Position Lessened by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,482 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter worth $3,072,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 7.0% during the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,128,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 10.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can now owns 339,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $492.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average is $26.77. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.48.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 58.85% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $159.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

